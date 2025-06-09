Farmer questions millions for FSC

[Photo: File]

A sugarcane farmer in Seaqaqa is calling for greater accountability over the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s financial performance.

Addressing members of the Parliament’s Special Committee on the Sugar Industry consultation, Akatar Hussein questioned why the industry still requires large annual budget

allocations if FSC had been profitable over the years.

Hussein said the rising cost of living has placed even greater pressure on cane farmers, many of whom still depend on the sugar industry for their livelihoods.

He urged the government to ensure FSC and those responsible for managing the industry are transparent about its financial position. He said farmers deserve honest answers

instead of watching problems go unresolved while they carry the burden.

In response, the committee acknowledged the concerns. It said the issues have been recorded and will be considered as part of its recommendations.