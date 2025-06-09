8,000 marijuana plants seized in Northern raid

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

Close to 8,000 plants believed to be marijuana have been seized during a police operation at the Bilobiloca farming area in the Northern Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the operation was driven by information provided to police, with a drone later deployed to confirm the suspected cultivation site.

ACP Vusonilawe says community support remains critical to the success of drug operations, contributing to seizures and arrests.

He says the sharing of information demonstrates the community’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and preventing crime.

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Police say their drug operations also target other offences uncovered during deployments, forming part of a broader and coordinated approach to tackling crime.

Members of the public can report crime, provide information or raise concerns about police service delivery by calling 1681.