Qoliqoli owners push for more control

[Photo: File]

Fishing ground owners want more say over surfing and tourism activities in their waters,says Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei President Adi Finau Tabakaucoro.

Adi Finau said the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill must protect the rights of traditional fishing ground owners.

She told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that qoliqoli owners should decide who can use their areas for commercial activities.

Adi Finau raised concerns about surfing rules, saying people can currently access some surfing areas without the knowledge or approval of qoliqoli owners.

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She said tourism activities should not affect the rights of people who rely on their qoliqoli for fishing.

Opposition MP and committee member Jone Usamate explained that the bill allows qoliqoli owners to apply for ownership of marine areas used for tourism businesses and climate-

related projects.

He said only recognised owners of the qoliqoli, such as a mataqali or yavusa, can apply.

Usamate said the bill will replace the existing surfing law but some parts of the current law will remain.

The committee also discussed whether qoliqoli owners would have a direct role in renegotiating existing agreements after ownership is transferred.

The Standing Committee is continuing to receive submissions on the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill and the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Bill.