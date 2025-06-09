FIJI Water renews major sponsorship for PM’s business awards

FIJI Water Executive Vice President Craig Cooper (left) and Investment Fiji Board Chairman Filimone Waqabaca (right). [Photo: SUPPLIED]

FIJI Water will remain the major sponsor of the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards after renewing its Supreme Award sponsorship for a ninth straight year.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Investment Fiji. The agreement extends the longest-running sponsorship in the awards’ history.

The Supreme Award is the highest honour at the PMIBA. It is selected from all entries across the 16 categories.

Businesses do not apply for the award directly.

Article continues after advertisement

Judges assess commercial performance, international reach, innovation, job creation, environmental responsibility and community impact.

FIJI Water Executive Vice President Craig Cooper states the company remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen Fiji’s economy and encourage innovation.

Cooper says the sponsorship celebrates businesses that have achieved strong growth while making a positive contribution to their employees, communities and the country.

Investment Fiji Board Chairman Filimone Waqabaca said FIJI Water’s continued support since 2017 reflects its commitment to recognising business excellence.

Waqabaca says the company has made a strong contribution through exports, employment, investment and trade.

He says its support for communities and national development has helped create opportunities across Fiji and the Pacific.

This year’s awards are themed Economic Transformation and Inclusive Growth.

The awards include 16 categories. They recognise businesses of all sizes and industries. Categories include the Premier Small, Medium and Large Business Awards, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in E-Commerce, Best Sustainability Initiative and Employer of the Year.

Applications for the 2026 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards are now open.