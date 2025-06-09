Fiji strengthens global climate role

Fiji is positioning itself at the centre of international climate negotiations as preparations for the Pre-COP31 Meeting gather momentum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change are working closely with the COP31 Presidency and the UNFCCC Secretariat to finalise the programme, agenda and logistical arrangements for the high-level meeting.

Invitations and official meeting documents are expected to be issued through UNFCCC National Focal Points by the end of this week.

Officials say the focus is not on how many world leaders attend, but on ensuring Fiji provides a platform that helps countries narrow differences and build consensus ahead of the COP31 climate summit.

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The meeting is expected to address major global issues including climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, and priorities of particular importance to Pacific Small Island Developing States.

The Government says Fiji is working closely with international partners, development agencies and civil society to deliver a well-organised and productive Pre-COP process.

The meeting is expected to reinforce Fiji’s role as a leading Pacific voice on climate change and contribute to negotiations that will shape outcomes at COP31.