New tech to screen travelers

[Photo: Source: Fiji Government FB page]

Fiji is strengthening its border security with a new digital passenger screening system.

The technology will allow authorities to assess traveler information before they arrive in the country.

The Ministry of Immigration has partnered with global air transport technology company SITA to introduce an Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Records (PNR) system.

The agreement was signed in Sydney, Australia and is part of Fiji’s efforts to modernise border operations and improve travel processing.

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Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu said the technology would help officers identify possible security risks earlier while making travel easier for genuine

passengers.

He states that as an island country reliant on international travel, tourism and trade, Fiji needs secure and efficient borders.

The system will give immigration officers better access to passenger information, strengthen decision-making and support national security.

The new platform will allow immigration to receive passenger details from airlines before arrivals and departures.

It is designed to improve risk assessments, strengthen intelligence-led border management and support Fiji’s international aviation and tourism sectors.

The initiative follows international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and is part of the government’s wider digital transformation agenda.