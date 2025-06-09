Vosanibola to answer corruption charges

Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola. [Photo: FILE]

Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola has a case to answer over corruption-related charges after the Suva Magistrates Court ruled there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to the defence stage.

Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa delivered the ruling today, finding there was enough evidence on each element of the two charges laid by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Vosanibola is charged with one count of Providing False Information to a Public Servant and one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage.

FICAC alleges that on or about 29 January 2019, Vosanibola falsely declared to the then Acting Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua, that his permanent place of residence was Navuloa Village in Bureta, Ovalau.

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It is further alleged that between 1 August 2019 and 31 March 2020, he obtained a financial advantage of $19,749.50 by claiming parliamentary allowances while allegedly residing permanently in Nadera, Nasinu.

Following today’s ruling, the court advised Vosanibola of his legal options at the defence stage, including his right to remain silent, give evidence under oath or call witnesses.

The case has been adjourned to 28 August for Vosanibola to indicate how he intends to proceed with his defence.

Vosanibola was represented by the Legal Aid Commission, while FICAC State Counsel Setefano Komaibaba appeared for the prosecution.