Tamani signs with Highlanders

[Source: File]

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forward Joseva Tamani has secured a move to the Highlanders, signing a two-year contract that will keep him with the New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific franchise until the end of the 2028 season.

The versatile forward, who is capable of playing at lock and loose forward, has been a key member of the Drua setup since the club’s entry into Super Rugby Pacific and has also represented Fiji at Test level.

Tamani’s move comes after an impressive stint with the Drua, where he established himself as one of the side’s most dynamic forwards through his ball-carrying ability, athleticism and work rate around the field.

The 29-year-old previously played in France with Colomiers before returning to the Drua and now takes the next step in his career with the Dunedin-based franchise.