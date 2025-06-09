60 years of women leaders documented

[Photo: FILE]

A new publication documenting six decades of women’s contributions to Fiji’s Parliament is being used to inspire more women and girls to consider leadership roles.

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group has launched a booklet highlighting the journeys and achievements of women leaders who have served in Fiji’s Parliament and

Senate from 1966 to 2026.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the publication aims to preserve the legacy of women who helped shape Fiji’s democratic institutions and encourage future generations to

follow their path.

“We have been doing a lot of work through our Women’s Caucus, and we decided to publish a booklet about the women who came before us and give them greater recognition, so

that young girls can see many women leaders, not just the five of us who are currently in Parliament.”

Kiran says many women have contributed significantly to Fiji’s political history, but their stories have often not received the recognition they deserve.

She says women’s participation in Parliament remains important because national decisions and laws should reflect the experiences and perspectives of all citizens.

The Minister says further initiatives, including discussions, media programmes and the Women’s Practice Parliament, are being planned to encourage more women to participate in leadership.

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With the next election approaching, Kiran is urging women not to be discouraged by challenges but to continue pursuing opportunities in politics and public service.

She says Fiji needs stronger representation of women in Parliament to ensure diverse voices are included in national decision-making.