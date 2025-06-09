NSW Fijians proud of young squad

Yesterday's clash between NSW Fijians and Auckland Fijians.

NSW Fijians President Eroni Kagi has praised his team’s effort after a heartbreaking 59-58 loss to the Auckland Fijians at the Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament.

Despite finishing on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Kagi says he was pleased with the intensity and competitiveness shown by his players in what proved to be one of the tournament’s most entertaining matches.

He described the encounter as a hard-fought battle and commended both teams for putting on a quality spectacle for fans.

Kagi says the NSW Fijians arrived in Fiji with a youthful squad, featuring players aged between 16 and 18, with the primary objective of exposing and showcasing emerging talent.

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He adds that the tournament provides a valuable platform for young athletes to test themselves against quality opposition while gaining important experience at a higher level.

Kagi also expressed his appreciation to Netball Fiji for the opportunity to be part of the inaugural tournament.

The Netball Fiji Invitational tournament continues today at the Vodafone Arena.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports and Viti+.