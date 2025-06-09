5G rollout continues

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The high cost of 5G deployment and reliance on supporting utilities remain key challenges for Vodafone Fiji as it works to expand network coverage across the country.

Chief Technology Officer Vikash Prasad says rolling out the technology across the country is expensive and depends heavily on utility providers, particularly electricity infrastructure.

However, he says the company will continue prioritising the rollout of 5G while also modernising its network by upgrading areas still reliant on 2G and 3G services to 4G LTE.

“Obviously, the cost to take on 5G is very expensive as well, and there is a dependence on a lot of utility partners in getting the power ready. So for us, firstly, we are going to focus on the obligations as part of the 5G licence. But like I said, we will also, as part of modernization of the network, we will look at rolling out more 4G, more LTE, where currently there is only 2G or 3G services.”

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Despite the challenges, Prakash states that the introduction of 5G has already improved internet speeds, enabling greater access to digital services such as online education, entertainment and buffer-free live streaming.

Prasad stresses that the rollout has also supported Vodafone Fiji’s efforts to expand its network footprint across the country.