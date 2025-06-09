PM breaks silence on successors

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

A possible leadership challenge within The People’s Alliance has been brushed aside by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says it does not matter.

Rabuka was responding to questions about former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s return to Cabinet and whether he could become a future party leader.

He says Kamikamica was a natural contender because he helped form the party.

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“I know he’s part of the team that formed the party so he would be a natural one to take over.”

Rabuka also confirmed Kamikamica will return as Deputy Prime Minister.

He says Kamikamica will be given responsibilities linked to commerce, trade and communications.

The Prime Minister said Kamikamica would be sworn in yesterday; however, the swearing-in was delayed because Kamikamica was not ready.

Rabuka adds that he remains confident about leading the party into the next election.

However, he says the party cannot assume it will win.

“I cannot say I’m confident and I cannot take it for granted that we shall be elected. We have to do a lot of work.”

Rabuka says focus now was on preparing for the election and earning the support of voters.