Two killed in Navua crash as road death toll rises to 31

[Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

A 70-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman have died following a three-vehicle collision in Navua yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victims were travelling in a vehicle that allegedly veered onto the opposite lane, resulting in the crash.

Four people travelling in the other two vehicles were treated at Navua Hospital and later discharged.

The victims’ bodies have been taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

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The national road death toll has now risen to 31, compared to 39 during the same period last year.

Police are again urging motorists and the public to take greater responsibility for road safety, with speeding, careless driving, drunk driving, pedestrian error, improper overtaking and driver fatigue identified as the leading causes of fatal crashes this year.