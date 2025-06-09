Young Fijians facing growing NCD threat

NCDs are threatening the future of Fijians, with BSP Life warning that many may not live long enough to enjoy the benefits of the insurance policies they have taken out to protect their families.

The bank states that protecting the future is not only about financial security but also ensuring people stay healthy enough to benefit from their plans.

BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola points out that data reflects the seriousness of Fiji’s health crisis, with 80 to 85 per cent of deaths linked to NCDs.

“We’re seeing a lot more younger people dying at ages that they shouldn’t be dying yet.”

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Nacola says while insurance provides financial support when people become sick, are hospitalised or pass away, the focus must also be on prevention and helping people live healthier lives.

“If you take a 25-year policy, you want to be there to benefit from the end goal.”

The company also donated $150,000 to the Fiji Wellness Coalition to support community wellbeing initiatives.

The message, according to Nacola is simple, people must pay greater attention to what they eat, their lifestyles and making healthier choices.

He also points out that BSP Life’s role extends beyond insurance, with the company also investing in Fiji’s economic growth.

The insurer’s investment portfolio is the second largest in Fiji after FNPF and supports major developments, including three new hotels being built through a partnership with Fiji Airways.

Nacola said the projects would increase employment opportunities, with hotel-related jobs expected to grow from around 600 to 1,500.

He adds that after 150 years of operations in Fiji, BSP Life remains committed to supporting families, communities and the country’s future.

BSP Life began operations in Fiji in 1876, just two years after Fiji was ceded to Great Britain.