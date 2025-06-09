Fiji Blue edges Fiji Black in tournament opener

[Source: File]

The Fiji Invitational Tournament got underway with a thrilling all-Pearls clash, as Crest Fiji Pearls Blue defeated Crest Fiji Pearls Black 59-53.

In a closely contested encounter, both sides showcased their depth and talent, keeping spectators entertained throughout the match.

Fiji Black remained within striking distance for much of the contest, but Fiji Blue produced a strong finish to secure the six-point victory.

The result sees Crest Fiji Pearls Blue claim the first win of the tournament and gain early momentum in the competition.

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The Fiji Invitational Tournament continues at the Vodafone Arena, with all matches being broadcast live on FBC Sports.