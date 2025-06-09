Tailevu braces for Skipper Cup quarters in Navosa’s backyard

Tailevu’s senior men’s side is ready to take on whatever Navosa throws at them when the two teams meet in the Skipper Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

Captain Eparama Sailo says the team is expecting a grueling and physical encounter and is not underestimating their opponents.

He says anything can happen in a high-stakes match like this, and the outcome will ultimately come down to which team wants it more.

Navosa heads into the quarter-final on the back of an impressive 44-24 victory over Suva in Round 11 last weekend at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

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“The boys did well today and I am happy with the effort on the field today. We are all looking forward to next weekend for the quarter-finals. We know Navosa will be giving their best as well, especially as they are playing on their home turf. It’s going to be a very tough one and we hope our fans will come out to support us.”

The two sides will clash at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday at 3pm.