Tagi out, Tawake in

Luke Tagi (left) and Samu Tawake (right)

Flying Fijians prop Luke Tagi will not be available for the upcoming two Tests against the Wallabies and Scotland due to an ankle injury sustained while playing for his Top 14 club, Bayonne, in France.

After careful consultation between Tagi, the medical staff at Bayonne and Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne, it was mutually agreed that the prop should stand down from all rugby activities to focus on a full recovery and receive the necessary medical treatment.

Byrne says Tagi is an important part of the squad, and his presence will be missed during the upcoming matches.

The national coach has called Drua prop Samu Tawake to come in as Tagi’s replacement.

Tagi, who is contracted with Bayonne until 2028, will remain in France to undergo rehabilitation.

The Flying Fijians play the Wallabies on July 6th in Newcastle followed by their home test against Scotland in Suva on July 12th.

