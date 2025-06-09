Tabuya cites media reports as 'mal-information'

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya. [Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Information Minister Lynda Tabuya has labelled mainstream media reports about the Colonial War Memorial Hospital lift breakdown issue as an example of ‘mal-information’ and an attempt to embarrass the Health Ministry.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday afternoon, she said the mainstream media should have delved deeper into the issue and sought comments from the Health Ministry to get the real story.

“So mal-information is actually true information, so it is true, but the sharing of it is intended to cause harm or embarrassment. And there are examples of it. So, you could take something true, and you could put it out of context so that you could either mislead or embarrass others. And I give this classic example of the sharing of information by mainstream media about the lift at CWM not working. That is true, that did happen, but in context, if the media organisations had just dug a little deeper, it’s completely taken out and published without any context.

“The breaking down of the lift happened at 2.30, I think it was early morning, I believe, the Ministry moved fast to rectify it throughout the day and then managed to get it fixed, but by that time obviously, the (Health) Ministry had been attacked. Lifts break. It happens. But I ask the media to report fairly and at least get a statement from the Ministry of Health on how they took steps to rectify it. It was certainly put out to embarrass the Ministry.”

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Tabuya also said recent media reports were under the spotlight.

“It also includes the leaking of confidential details. We’re seeing that on the news right now of confidential information being leaked from the Fiji Police, which I believe is being investigated as well, so that also amounts to a crime. And of course, the sharing of private information without consent which is a crime as well. So there’s a common thread here – whether the information is false or it is true, the way it is shared can cause harm. It’s important that we go back to taking responsibility as members of Parliament, as members of the public to keep asking – is it true, is it reliable, and if you share it, does it help or does it cause harm.”

FBC News has reported extensively on the CWM Hospital lift issue and has always sought and reported comments from the Health Ministry prior to publishing.