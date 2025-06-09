Prasad pushes back on Qereqeretabua’s stand

Professor Biman Prasad has responded to comments made by fellow MP Lenora Qereqeretabua, clarifying that no final decision has been made on the proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda.

The National Federation Party Leader says the government has not granted formal approval for the development, as earlier stated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He adds that key processes, including the Environmental Impact Assessment and land acquisition, are still underway and will be handled according to established procedures.

Prasad stresses that concerns raised during public consultations have already been acknowledged, and government will not ignore the issues highlighted by stakeholders.

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He says it is therefore inappropriate to assume that the project is proceeding at this stage.

While acknowledging that Members of Parliament are free to express their views, Prasad notes that there are protocols to be observed, particularly for those within governing parties.

He adds the NFP will continue to take a measured and considered approach on national issues.

Prasad also clarified that the Waigani Convention specifically addresses hazardous, including nuclear waste.

This comes after Qereqeretabua publicly opposed the project, saying she is prepared to risk her position to stand against the development, citing Fiji’s obligations under the convention.

The debate continues as government maintains that no final decision has been made, with consultations and assessments still in progress.