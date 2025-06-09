Minister remind Heads of Schools ahead of Fiji Finals

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, reminded Heads of Schools to ensure teachers are actively supervising students and that the safety and well-being of children remain paramount at all times.

Radrodoro released a statement ahead of the Coca-Cola Games tomorrow and the Crest Chicken Fiji Primary Schools National Tournament currently underway in Labasa.

The Minister stresses a zero-tolerance approach to drugs and illegal substances, warning that offenders will face serious consequences.

To maintain safety, the Fiji Police Force will have a strong presence, with bag checks at entry points, K9 units deployed to detect drugs, possible testing of suspected users, and drones and CCTV monitoring activities in and around the stadium.

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He also highlighted the critical role of teachers in ensuring students’ safety, noting that their responsibility extends beyond coaching to providing a safe and supportive environment throughout the event and during travel.

Radrodro reminded students to prioritize their safety by travelling directly home after the games, using public transport responsibly, and conducting themselves within the law at all times.

Schools have been directed to ensure teachers accompany students to and from the venue, while students are expected to demonstrate good behaviour in public spaces.

Bus drivers are also urged to ensure safe travel conditions, and medical officers and counsellors will be available at the stadium to provide support.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about responsible behaviour and safety.

Radodro emphasized that the Coca-Cola Games are a celebration of young people and called on everyone to work together to ensure a safe, respectful, and positive event.

The Ministry will continue to work closely with the Fiji Police Force and LTA to provide a secure environment for all participants and spectators.

Meanwhile, the Minister also wishes to remind all students participating in the Fiji Primary Schools Netball Tournament to give their best performance and uphold good sportsmanship at all times, while urging teachers to remain vigilant and prioritise the safety and well-being of all students throughout the event.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from tomorrow to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.