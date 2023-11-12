Spartan Fiji race among the best globally

VJ Jones

Multiple Spartan race world champions VJ Jones and Nicole Mericle say the Fiji event held at the Sabeto horse racetrack has etched its name among the best in the global Spartan Race calendar.

For Jones, a seasoned competitor he says the Fiji Spartan Trifecta stands out as an unparalleled experience.

Jones says it was a unique terrain challenge, and the involvement of the locals added a special Fijian touch to the event, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Spartan racing.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had racing in the world. Aside from the race itself, the culture here, the experiences have been life-changing.”

Another stalwart in the Spartan realm of racing Nicole Mericle, emphasizes not only the intensity of the race but also the warmth of Fijian hospitality.

Mericle says Fiji has been more than a race; it’s been an adventure, and she is already looking forward to returning.

“I’ve had a great time just touring the island and just hanging out, having some kava and just enjoying how welcoming the people are.”

As the sun sets on this year’s Spartan Fiji, anticipation is already building for the next instalment.