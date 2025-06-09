All Blacks Sevens to face Fiji in SVNS Series warm-ups at Ignite7

[Source: Rugbypass]

New Zealand Rugby have revealed the full game schedule for the 2025 Ignite7 tournament, which will see some of the world’s best sevens teams participate in warm-up matches ahead of the new HSBC SVNS Series season.

48 female and 48 male athletes have been selected to compete in the famous two-day sevens event at Tauranga’s Blake Park, with NZR fielding some of the standout “emerging provincial union talent from across the country.”

It was announced last week that Black Ferns Sevens great Kelly Brazier and All Blacks Sevens icon DJ Forbes were taking up coaching positions, while the team lists were confirmed for the women’s and men’s Inferno, Bolt, Surge and Power.

New Zealand’s national sevens sides will also take to the field on both days of play, as well as both powerhouse teams from Australia and Fiji.

Japan Women will also be on show, taking on Fijiana in the second match of the weekend.

