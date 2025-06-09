Fiji Airways to suspend Nadi–Dallas flights

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways will suspend its Nadi–Dallas service effective 7th September.

This is being done due to the ongoing impact of high jet fuel prices and changes in passenger demand

Fiji Airways, in a statement, says the majority of impacted guests can travel on the same day via alternative arrangements connecting through its daily services via Los Angeles or via the airline’s San Francisco and Vancouver services.

The airline says it has taken all necessary measures to ensure the impact on customers is kept to a minimum.

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Customers are being contacted directly with updated travel details, expected to be finalised in the near future.

Flexible options, including rebooking, credit, or refunds, are available where required.

Fiji Airways will continue to serve the United States with up to 11 flights per week through its Los Angeles and San Francisco gateways, as well as offering onward connections across the US mainland gateways, including Dallas Fort Worth, through its partnership with American Airlines.

Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says these changes allow them to focus on markets where they are seeing the strongest and most sustainable demand.

“This includes the upgauge of our three weekly Vancouver services from the A330 to our flagship A350 aircraft effective 8 September, as well as increasing Hong Kong frequencies to up to four flights per week year-round from 22 September.”

Scurrah says that while global aviation continues to face significant cost pressures, particularly with jet fuel prices more than doubling since the start of the year, Fiji Airways is seeing resilient demand, especially from key markets including Australia and New Zealand.

“Given Fiji has just hit an all-time visitor record for March, we know Fiji remains an attractive and accessible destination. Our forward bookings continue to be encouraging and reflect a level of increased interest in Fiji as a safe and family-friendly destination. Our priority is to maintain reliable services, manage costs responsibly, and ensure confidence in travel to Fiji remains strong.”

Fiji Airways is actively implementing targeted cost management initiatives across the business, while working closely with industry partners and the Fijian Government to support stability and connectivity.