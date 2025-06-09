Men still hold 70 percent of board seats

[Photo: FILE]

Despite signs of progress, Fiji’s boards remain male-dominated.

This is according to updated research by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement on gender equality and inclusion across 38 State-Owned Enterprises.

The study found that while women’s participation in SOE boards and commissions improved by 9% between 2023 and 2026, men still hold 70.8% of positions compared to 29.2% for women.

FWRM Research Officer Crystal Chute says women remain in the minority, exposing persistent gender gaps in leadership and decision-making.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that despite recent gains, the balance remains heavily skewed.

Previous FWRM research highlights a history of underrepresentation.

In 2022 and 2023, women held only 20% of board seats, a slight drop from 21% in 2020.