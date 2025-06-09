Four narrowly escape Rakiraki house fire

[Photo: FILE]

Four people escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed a double-storey, five-bedroom house on Volivoli Road in Rakiraki early Monday morning.

The National Fire Authority responded to the incident around 1:20 am, battling the blaze for over two hours to bring it under control.

Energy Fiji Limited personnel also attended to manage electrical hazards.

According to the caretaker, all four occupants were asleep when the fire was detected on the ground floor.

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Despite attempts to extinguish it, the flames spread rapidly through the timber structure, leaving the property – owned by Faraah Ghaboos -approximately 95% destroyed.

Chief Fire Officer Puamau Sowane expressed concern over the incident, warning of the risks associated with combustible building materials.

“When homes are built with materials like timber, fire spreads aggressively and unpredictably. Without early warning systems, occupants may not have enough time to escape. This is a serious concern, especially where such construction is common.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.