Online Safety Acts review underway

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya (left), Minister of Information Lynda Tabuya (right). [Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

The review of the Online Safety Act is already underway.

This has been confirmed by the Government following growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms and the spread of harmful content.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya raised concerns over the misuse of social media, particularly as the country moves closer to the election period.

“In light of what we all know goes on in social media, the level of irresponsibility is quite high. And because of all of that, are you looking at a major change in some legislation, bearing in mind that we are approaching elections?”

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Minister of Information Lynda Tabuya says law reform commissioners are undertaking the review.

“We need to give the Online Safety Commission more teeth. They are also still appealing to have prosecutorial powers as well.”

Tabuya adds that progress on the review will help the Fiji Police Cybercrime Unit shoulder the responsibility.

“There are thousands and thousands of complaints every day, and there is always the concern that the amount of time it takes to take down content that is harmful is not moving fast enough, and so the laws need to be able to give that kind of power to the Online Safety Commissioner to issue takedown notices.”

The Minister says they are working to finalise the legislative reform before the end of the year.