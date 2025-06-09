Bainivalu highlights forestry’s economic impact in Kadavu

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu has told Parliament that forestry remains a key driver of economic growth and livelihoods in Kadavu.

Bainivalu says the sector continues to support income generation, infrastructure development and community resilience, which was reflected during the International Day of Forests 2026.

The national celebration was held on March 20 at Namalata Central School under the theme “Forests and Economies.”

“Kadavu stands as one of Fiji’s most important forestry provinces, particularly in relation to pine development, reforestation initiatives and community-based forestry enterprises. The province continued to demonstrate how sustainable forest management can directly support local economies while preserving the natural environment for future generations.”

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She outlined several development initiatives delivered during recent visits, including a new jetty to support pine operations, assistance to rural communities, and improved access roads.

A major milestone was the opening of a 100,000-capacity pine nursery in Vunisea to strengthen reforestation efforts.

The government has also allocated $2.5 million to subsidise the transportation of pine logs from Kadavu to processing facilities, reducing costs and improving returns for landowners.

The investments will boost economic activity, create jobs and ensure sustainable management of Fiji’s forestry resources.