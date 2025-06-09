Swimming team named for Oceania Championships

Anahira McCutcheon and Kelera Mudunasoko.[Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

A dynamic squad of 23 swimmers will represent Fiji at the upcoming Oceania Swimming Championships at the Damodar Aquatic Centre next month.

It’s a blend of rising young talent with proven performers that will carry the hopes of the nation into one of the region’s most prestigious aquatic events.

Female swimmers like Anahira McCutcheon, Marseleima Moss and Kelera Mudunasoko are part of the nine female swimmers selected.

Pacific Games gold medalists Hansel McCaig and David Young headline the 14 male swimmers.

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This championship marks a significant moment for Fiji—not just as competitors, but as hosts.

With the Pacific’s best swimmers converging on Suva, the spotlight is firmly on Team Fiji to deliver inspiring performances.

Fiji Aquatics President Lucy Erasito emphasizes the importance of home support.

She says representing Fiji at home is a rare honour and the chosen athletes have trained tirelessly for this moment. Now, they need Fiji behind them.

Female Swimmers: Vivita Bai, Grace Khelan, Theola Kwong, Charis Kwong, Salote Leca, Anahira McCutcheon, Marseleima Moss, Kelera Mudunasoko, Jonalese Vatubua.

Male Swimmers: Keenan Kostatino, Thaddeus Kwong, Hansel McCaig, Makalo Philp, Livai Raviko, Jeremiah Rova, Maki’uti Seruvatu, Che Taito, Reuben Taylor, Samuel Yalimaiwai, Tilden Samuelu, David Young,Don Younger, Jamesa Younger

Team Officials

Team Manager: Sharon Smith

Coaches: Paula Cokanasiga, Willie Elaisa, Salaseini Lele, Esther Malani, Rosemary Rova