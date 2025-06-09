News

UK boosts climate fight for Pacific frontlines

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 28, 2026 3:05 pm

[Photo: FILE]

The United Kingdom is stepping up support for Pacific nations facing the harsh realities of climate change, with new funding aimed at strengthening resilience and protecting vulnerable communities.

A $41 million package will support locally led efforts across countries, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu, focusing on disaster preparedness, food security, ocean protection, and stronger community response systems.

Seema Malhotra says Pacific nations remain on the frontline of the crisis.

“We’re investing in Pacific communities so they can become more resilient to extreme weather, better protect the ecosystems they depend on, and generate sustainable growth,”

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The funding builds on the UK’s Climate Action for a Resilient Asia programme, which supports practical solutions such as nature-based approaches and early warning systems.

It also includes efforts to unlock more climate finance, with Fiji already benefiting from the region’s first blue bond, raising $100 million to support marine protection and food security initiatives.

Malhotra adds the UK’s approach is about “backing effective, locally led solutions” to tackle global challenges like climate change.

UK boosts climate fight for Pacific frontlines

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