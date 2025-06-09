Nabouwalu Township development progressing in phases

[Photo: FILE]

The development of a new township in Nabouwalu is progressing in phases as the government works to boost economic growth and decentralise services in the Northern Division.

The project will cover 5.4 hectares and include commercial lots, a market, a bus station, industrial areas, and space for future government offices.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the township is a key priority to support growth and investment in the North.

More than $3 million has already been spent, with total project costs expected to reach $8.7 million.

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Phase one is currently underway, focusing on commercial lots along the highway.

“This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Phase 2 will focus on civic infrastructure, including a market stand and bus stand, while Phase 3 will deliver additional commercial industrial lots.”

However, challenges remain, including the relocation of families currently occupying the site.

The Nabouwalu Township is expected to be completed by the 2028–2029 financial year, positioning it as a key economic hub in the Northern Division.