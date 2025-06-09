Govt reaffirms push for inclusive education boosts funding

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education, announcing increased funding and expanded support for students with disabilities.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told Parliament that inclusive education remains a national priority, aligned with United Nations targets under Sustainable Development Goal 4 and Fiji’s commitments to disability rights.

More than $1.07 million has been allocated in the 2025–2026 budget for Special and Inclusive Education programmes. Currently, 1,253 students are enrolled in 18 special schools nationwide, with grants starting at $500 per child and adjusted based on individual needs.

Access to education for students with disabilities is increasing, with enrolment rising from 2,295 in 2024 to 2,812 in 2026. The number of schools offering inclusive education has also grown significantly, from 214 in 2024 to 378 in 2025, including in rural and maritime communities.

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The Ministry says 115 teachers are now qualified in special education, supported by additional training for teachers and aides. New digital tools and outreach services are also being rolled out, with support from the Australia Fiji Education Program.

Plans are also underway to expand sign language resources and improve learning support for visually impaired students.

Radrodro said the government is shifting from a segregated system to a more inclusive model, allowing students with disabilities to attend schools closer to home.