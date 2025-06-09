Fiji FA to continue Talent ID programme

[Photo: FIJI FA/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Football Association’s nationwide Talent Identification programme could uncover the country’s next football star.

About 80 players turned up at Labasa College, where the programme began across the under-12, 13, 14, and 15 age groups.

Following the successful Northern leg, the programme now moves to the Southern Division this weekend before heading west to Ba.

FIFA Talent Coach Talal Safar says the initiative is about casting a wide net to ensure every promising player has the opportunity to shine — and potentially follow in the footsteps of Fiji great Roy Krishna.

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He says talent ID is not just about finding the best players today — it is about recognising potential and giving young athletes the right opportunities to develop into tomorrow’s professionals.

Safar is urging young footballers to register online and attend the sessions, where players will be assessed on technical ability, physical attributes, and overall understanding of the game.