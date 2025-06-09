Minister defends temporary welfare boost

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns were raised today regarding the temporary nature of the 50 percent social welfare top-up, with Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioning what support will be available once the program ends in July.

Lal stated that while the short-term relief assists vulnerable households, uncertainty remains over how families will cope when payments return to normal levels, especially amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

He is urging the government to outline a clear long-term strategy, warning that the expiration of the top-up could leave beneficiaries exposed to renewed financial stress.

However, Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the measure is designed as an emergency response to immediate economic pressures, rather than a permanent increase in welfare payments.

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“This temporary measure, spanning from May to July 2026, provides immediate financial relief to those supported by family assistance, care and protection, social pension, disability allowance, rural pregnant mothers, and transport assistance scheme. We are ensuring that our most vulnerable populations, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and low-income families, have the resources to cover essential daily costs such as food, transport, and electricity during this period of global economic volatility.”

The top-up will be automatically applied to existing beneficiaries, with no new applications required. Payments will be made through established systems to ensure quick delivery.

Kiran says the government remains focused on both short-term relief and long-term reforms to strengthen Fiji’s social protection system, including improvements to targeting mechanisms and broader poverty reduction initiatives.

The Minister added that further updates on social protection reforms and support measures will be provided as implementation continues.