Ravouvou shortlisted for PREM’s Player of the Month

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Bristol Bears’ outside back Kalaveti Ravouvou is making his presence felt at the highest level, earning a spot on the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Month shortlist for April.

The Bristol Bears winger has quietly built momentum, scoring three tries in his last two matches against Gloucester and Newcastle, and now finds himself in elite company among some of the competition’s most explosive performers.

Ravouvou’s nomination comes despite fierce competition from Saracens teenager Noah Caluori and Leicester’s Gabriel Hamer-Webb, who both grabbed headlines after scoring five tries each in a single match, just one short of the Premiership record.

But while others produced one-off standout performances, Ravouvou’s consistency and impact in crucial moments have underlined his value for Bristol. His finishing ability and work rate have been key as the Bears push for strong results late in the season.

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If he wins, Ravouvou would become only the second Bristol player this season to claim the monthly honour, following Ellis Genge in December — and it would mark another significant milestone for the Fijian flyer on the international stage.

Northampton’s Fin Smith is also in contention, rounding out a backline-dominated shortlist.

Fans will now decide the winner, with voting open as Ravouvou looks to turn strong form into silverware recognition.