Security tightened for Fiji Finals

[Photo: FILE]

More than 140 police officers will be deployed to secure this year’s Coca-Cola Games, with the Fiji Police Force taking full control of safety operations at the national schools event.

While speaking to FBC News, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe stressed that the deployment will be equal to or higher than last year’s, reflecting the scale of the event and the need for heightened vigilance.

It is understood that the number of schools and athletes participating in this year’s Fiji Finals has increased.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says a structured deployment plan will see officers stationed across multiple zones from outer perimeters to internal areas of the venue.

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He says specialised units will also be deployed at entry points to screen for illegal substances and other prohibited items.

“The entry point, which is the middle quadrant, is where we usually deploy our K9, to have only one entry point, in which our FDDU is being deployed for drugs purposes. And to avoid weapons being dropped to the ground. And in the quadrant, the officers are looking after the games themselves. There is no kind of security thing that happens or takes place on the ground.”

ACP Vusonilawe says while security will cover all aspects of the event, drug detection remains a key priority.

So we are ready. The Fiji police are ready to facilitate the security of the Coca-Cola games. But more on the lookout in terms of drugs.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the upcoming Coca-Cola Games will place strong emphasis on student safety and maintaining a drug-free environment.

“I requested that our team be part of the committee to discuss the operations of the Coca-Cola Games. The approval that has been given from the Ministry includes specific criteria in terms of ensuring the safety of our students. So, that is paramount in the organisation of the event. In terms of the in and out of students during and after the games, that is also part of the discussion that our team is going to have with the organisers to ensure that the safety and the game is a drug-free event.”

With thousands of students expected to attend, the three-day event, police are also calling on parents and guardians to take responsibility for their children during the event.

Police say the heightened deployment is aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for athletes, officials, and spectators throughout the Games.