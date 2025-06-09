Ratu Finau out to prove size doesn’t matter

While Ratu Finau Secondary School may be fielding only five athletes to this year’s Coca-Cola Games, they are adamant to stamp their mark alongside other giant schools like Marist Brothers High and Suva Grammar.

Team captain Livai Nabunobuno says his teammates were quite nervous while training today at the HFC Bank Stadium with other schools, but he reminded them to have faith in the hard work they have put in over the past few months.

After missing out on last year’s competition, Nabunobuno says they are looking to once again build their presence in high school athletics.

He is aware that their team is may be nothing compared to other school’s who boast 20 to 30 athletes, but they are not focused on what they lack, but what they can do for their school.

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“My teammates were a bit nervous while training today, because there were athletes from some very famous schools too here. I just told them to focus on ourselves and don’t worry about them. We have done what we needed to do in order to be prepared, and all that is left now is for us to give our best.”

In just his second year competing in the Coke Games Nabunobuno says he is proud to captain their team to the nationals, and vows to give his best for their school.