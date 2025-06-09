Ministry recovers $4M in unpaid wages

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Employment is cracking down on employers failing to pay the national minimum wage, recovering more than $4 million in unpaid wages for workers.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says thousands of inspections have uncovered widespread non-compliance across various sectors, resulting in hundreds of cases being referred to the Employment Relations Tribunal.

Between January 23 and March 30 this year, 458 cases were filed against employers who failed to comply with minimum wage laws.

“We have carried out 10,000 inspections and workplace checks. This helped us to make sure employers are paying correct wages. Second, we have strengthened our workplace audits. Employers are required to show proper records, such as pay slips, contracts and timesheets. If we find that workers are being underpaid, we act immediately.”

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Singh says the Ministry has also resolved over 2,200 complaints and is working to make it easier for workers to report abuse.

However, he stressed that concerns remain regarding sectors with persistent non-compliance, particularly concerning low pay and long working hours.

“It is going to address all those challenges that we are faced with now, because 2006, between 2006 and 2026, is 20 years. During these 20 years, a lot has happened and we need to review the law so that it is relevant.”

The Ministry maintains that these measures are improving compliance and ensuring workers receive the wages they are legally entitled to.