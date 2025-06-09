Heavy security at Nasinu home after drug arrest

The residence of a person of interest with alleged links to Fiji’s illicit drug trade remains under heavy security as he continues to be held in police custody.

Military and police officers have been deployed to the property in Nasinu, where operations are currently ongoing.

The individual was arrested yesterday.

Authorities also believe he has links to the late Jone Vakarisi.

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Meanwhile, the Police Force states that operations are escalating as security forces remain relentless in disrupting, dismantling, and destroying criminal networks linked to the illicit drug trade.

Both the Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces remain committed to the cause, ensuring operations are uncompromised.

They warn that any elements attempting to derail these efforts will be dealt with according to the law.

The public is urged to share any information that may assist current efforts by calling 1681.