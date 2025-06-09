No survivors found as missing boat discovered, search enters recovery phase

Search efforts for the missing fibreglass boat have taken a tragic turn, with authorities confirming no survivors were found after the vessel was discovered semi-submerged just south of Vunaniu Bay today.

The Republic of Fiji Navy says the boat, which had been missing since last Wednesday, was located this afternoon by a mariner from Beach House in Vunaniu Bay and later confirmed as the reported vessel.

Some debris had been identified earlier during the search, but today’s discovery marks a significant and heartbreaking development for families awaiting news.

With nearly a week since the group went out to sea, officials say the operation has now shifted from search and rescue to search and recovery, taking into account the time elapsed and the condition of the vessel.

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Air support continued throughout the day, with Northern Air’s fixed-wing aircraft DQ-NAS and Joyce Aviation’s helicopter DQ-MED assisting in covering the designated search areas, as authorities extend their thoughts and prayers to the families during this difficult time.