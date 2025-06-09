Legal Practitioners Act review still ongoing

[Photo: FILE]

The review of Fiji’s Legal Practitioners Act 2009 is ongoing, three years after receiving Cabinet approval.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga acknowledged the delay but stressed that the complexity of the issues involved contributed to the timeline.

Turaga says that public consultations and discussions with legal stakeholders began in 2023 and were extended through 2024.

“Given that this Act, in fact, one that governs legal practice and lawyers in Fiji, who in turn are responsible for upholding the rule of law in this country, it goes without saying that the submissions received were extensive, complex and delicate in nature.”

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The review addresses maintenance of professional standards, legal education, and accountability.

Turaga highlights that several related laws must also be considered, as they directly impact how the profession is regulated and practiced in Fiji.

He adds that the Government aims to ensure a smooth transition to any new framework, given the critical role lawyers play in upholding the rule of law.

The Government intends to table the bill before the end of the year.