Cubs to carry the torch for Grammar

Suva Grammar School may have missed out on the highly anticipated Under-18 Vodafone Deans final this year, but their younger grades are showing the school’s rugby future is in strong hands.

Grammar will feature in the Under-15, Under-16, and Under-17 finals this weekend, a clear sign of the depth and potential building in their rugby program.

The achievement is even more significant considering that the Nasese-based school was the only team to qualify all grades, from Under-14 to Under-18, into last week’s semifinals.

While their Under-18 and Under-17 campaigns ended in the semifinals, the dominance of their lower grades suggests a promising pathway if these players continue to grow together.

Grammar’s current success could very well set the stage for another golden era in the years to come.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can stream it LIVE on Viti Plus for $69FJD.

