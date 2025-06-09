Drowning claims life of toddler in Taveuni

[Photo: FILE]

A three-year-old boy drowned in Taveuni yesterday.

It is alleged that the child was left alone at his home in Welagi Village, Taveuni, while his guardian went to the shop.

Upon her return, she discovered that the child was missing, prompting a search.

The child was unfortunately found floating in the sea.

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Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted as investigations continue, including looking into the element of alleged negligence.

Parents and guardians have been reminded that young children should never be left unsupervised, as accidents can occur within a matter of seconds.

With the school holidays approaching, and some students already choosing to stay home, the Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to prioritize supervision.