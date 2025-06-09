Over 600 farmers apply for post-cyclone support

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has received 638 applications for the Farm Support Initiative, a government program designed to assist farmers following Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

Data reveals the Western Division suffered the most damage, recording the highest volume of applications.

Of the applicants, 521 are male and 117 are female, with most aged between 36 and 56.

The Ministry noted that 128 applicants own tractors, while 480 lack access to farm machinery.

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This gap highlights the need for additional support to enhance mechanization and efficiency across the regions.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, field verification will begin immediately and should be completed within ten days.

Officials will contact applicants to confirm details. Farmers are urged to cooperate fully to ensure timely processing.

Verification reports and recommendations will be finalized shortly, paving the way for the expedited disbursement of support.