Unpaid overtime for health workers hits $1.7m

Health workers in Fiji are owed an estimated $1.7 million in unpaid overtime.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu revealed this in response to a written question by Opposition MP, Premila Kumar.

Dr Lalabalavu confirms that the unpaid overtime accumulated between January and March 2026, with the figure expected to rise further as data from several major cost centers is still being compiled.

Despite an annual overtime budget of $7.5 million, the Ministry has already spent approximately $9.9 million, exceeding its allocation by $2.4 million.

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The Minister says all overtime up to December 2025 has been fully paid.

Among those affected are key facilities such as the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and Labasa Hospital, along with specialized institutions including St Giles Hospital and Tamavua Twomey Hospital, as well as all four divisions.

With overtime budgets exhausted in eight out of 14 cost centers, health workers are now being directed to take time off in lieu.

The unpaid overtime primarily affects staff on lower pay bands, including registered nurses, medical imaging technologists, and senior pharmacy technicians.