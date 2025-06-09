Fiji secures $37 million boost to protect coastal communities

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has secured a major $37.3 million grant to shield vulnerable coastal communities from the growing impacts of climate change.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna confirmed the funding in Parliament, describing it as a critical step in protecting communities facing rising seas, erosion and extreme weather.

The funding, backed by the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Ireland, will target 15 at-risk communities, benefiting around 3,000 people.

Tunabuna says the project is about safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

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It will roll out coastal protection works, including mangrove restoration, improved drainage, and hybrid infrastructure to defend shorelines and riverbanks.

Communities will also be supported to strengthen and diversify their incomes as climate pressures intensify.

The first phase begins in June next year, focusing on five high-risk areas in Namosi, Ra, and Cakaudrove.

A second phase will expand support to 10 more communities through 2032.

Tunabuna says the project reinforces the Government’s commitment to practical climate action.

He adds that this is about ensuring development protects people, and not putting them at risk.