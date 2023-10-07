Winning mindset says Mayanavanua

“It’s a special day for us, it’s our final this weekend, if we win, we qualify.”

This is the simple message from Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu ahead of their crucial Rugby World Cup with Portugal on Monday morning.

Nayacalevu says the boys are ready and they’re representing the people at home, and the struggle they go through to watch them.

He also says that he always asks the players to go out and play their hearts out.



Temo Mayanavanua.

Lock Temo Mayanavanua who gets his first start at this World Cup says this match will be like a final.

“Yes, they love to play, they are a very passionate team, we’re not taking Portugal lightly this week – this is another final for us and I know that when I don the white jersey on Sunday, I will tune in with our winning mindset to get the result.”

Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet says some people think they want to help Fiji more than Australia.

However, he says in fact they don’t really care and they just want to keep performing, keep competing like they did since the first minute of the competition.

Fiji takes on Portugal at 7am on Monday.