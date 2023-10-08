Georgia out on a limb as they seek more Tier One tests

Liam Williams of Wales celebrates with Sam Castelow of Wales after scoring his team's second try. [Photo Credit: Rugby World Cup]

Georgia are in virtual isolation and worried they are not being heard enough as they seek more chances to pit themselves against Tier One opposition and gain the experience that could give them World Cup wins in the future.

The Georgians left the World Cup in France with their heads held high after one draw with Portugal and three defeats, having played well against Australia, Fiji and pool winners Wales before a closing 43-19 loss to the Welsh on Saturday.

Georgia’s position could be compared with Argentina in the 1990s, geographically isolated in the southern part of South America with their nearest big-name neighbours South Africa miles away across the Atlantic Ocean.

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze, who scored the first of three tries by his team against Wales, told the post-match news conference his side had shown they played to win their matches in this World Cup and were disappointed by the results.