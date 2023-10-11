Suva to tighten defense ahead of final

Suva Rugby will have to up their defence if they wish to overcome a strong Nadi outfit in the Skipper Cup final tomorrow.

The side’s flanker, Isoa Nasolo says this was an issue they had in the semi-final against Nadroga last weekend.

The Lakeba in Lau lad says they have to tighten up their defence to avoid facing the same issue in the grand final.

“We have learnt a lot of things especially our defence, where we defend there is a lot of gap so we will work on that before the grand final”

Nasolo adds the game against Nadi will be a do-or-die situation for them so they cannot afford to give away possession.

Meanwhile, the final between Nadi and Suva tomorrow will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm after the Under-20 battles at 5pm.

There will be free entry to watch both matches.