Shiri Guru Nanak upsets QVS in U17 playoff

Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa College Labasa Under-17 side has pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Vodafone Deans playoffs, edging Queen Victoria School 28-27 this afternoon at Bidesi Park.
In what was their debut appearance in the national playoffs, the Labasa-based school showed no signs of nerves, taking control early and leading 14-10 at halftime with strong defence and smart attacking plays.
The second half was a tense and physical battle, with both teams exchanging the lead.
But it was Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa who held their nerve in the dying stages to secure a memorable one-point victory.
This win marks a historic moment for the school, as they book their place in the national quarterfinals for the first time ever.
