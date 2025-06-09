Shiri Guru Nanak upsets QVS in U17 playoff

Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa College Labasa Under-17 side has pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Vodafone Deans playoffs, edging Queen Victoria School 28-27 this afternoon at Bidesi Park.

In what was their debut appearance in the national playoffs, the Labasa-based school showed no signs of nerves, taking control early and leading 14-10 at halftime with strong defence and smart attacking plays.

The second half was a tense and physical battle, with both teams exchanging the lead.

But it was Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa who held their nerve in the dying stages to secure a memorable one-point victory.

This win marks a historic moment for the school, as they book their place in the national quarterfinals for the first time ever.

