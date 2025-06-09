Police steals it at the death

Police pulled off a last-gasp victory to snatch the 2025 Nasinu Rugby Union title from Newtown in dramatic fashion.

Despite trailing for most of the second half, Police dug deep and crossed over for the winning try right at full time to edge Newtown 12–10 and seal a memorable championship win.

Coach-player Mikaele Ratuvou credited the comeback to grit, discipline, and belief in the basics.

“The message to the boys during our second half was simple: go back to basics and just play our key roles. We never underestimated Newtown. We knew they were a good team, and through our hard work during the week, we managed to score that try.”

Ratuvou also took a moment to dedicate the hard-fought win to supporters and frontline colleagues, especially fellow officers based at Valelevu.

“I want to dedicate the win to all our families who supported us from the first game to the final, especially our loved ones and the police officers at Valelevu AOR who were doing our work for us, playing and giving the name of Valelevu Police at rugby level.”

It was a fitting end to a tense and thrilling Nasinu club rugby season.

